Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Enjoy Family Getaway in New York City

Keith Urban and his wife, Nicole Kidman, enjoyed a brief family getaway in New York City, which Kidman captured on Instagram. The post showed a photo of the couple enjoying a romantic moment, earning praise from at least one of Kidman’s fellow movie stars.

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Aug 13, 2019 at 3:17pm PDT

“Nothing like a weekend full of Broadway, Family & Love,” Kidman captioned the romantic picture of the pair.

“You two cuddlers,” Gwyneth Paltrow commented, using two heart emojis.

Earlier in the weekend, Kidman posted a photo on Instagram of the couple with the cast of the Broadway version of Moulin Rouge, which is fitting since Kidman starred in the movie version of the musical in 2001.

A post shared by Nicole Kidman (@nicolekidman) on Aug 10, 2019 at 11:02am PDT

“What a joy to see [Moulin Rouge Broadway] last night!” Kidman gushed alongside the photo. “It blew my mind! Get a ticket as soon as you can! And Karen and Aaron as Satine and Christian were superb. Thank you to all the cast and crew for greeting us with such open arms. #MoulinRouge”

Urban and Kidman celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary in June, but Kidman knew long before Urban proposed that she wanted to marry him.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman recalled to PEOPLE. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

The couple then traveled to Woodstock on Urban’s motorcycle, where Kidman fell hard and fast.

“It was pretty intense,” Kidman said. “I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.’”

Urban is equally grateful for Kidman, and the way she supports his own music career.

“I feel very blessed that I have the support of my family like I do,” Urban previously shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s a beautiful thing having two artists, because we understand the passion and the responsibility of what we get to do. Very important.”

Urban resumes his Graffiti U World Tour this Friday, Aug. 16, with a show in Endicott, New York. Find dates by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Frazer Harrison/ACMA2019