Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Enjoy Europe After Zoe Kravitz’s Wedding

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman enjoyed some time in Europe, while attending the wedding of Zoe Kravitz. Kravitz, who stars in Big Little Lies with Kidman, was married at the Paris estate of her father, Lenny Kravitz.



“Summer in Paris – does it get any better?!!!!” Urban wrote on Instagram. “Merci!!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple also took time to enjoy other parts of Europe, with Kidman posting a photo of herself at the famed Taormina Greek Theatre in Italy.

“What a beautiful evening at the Taormina Greek Theatre,” Kidman wrote on Facebook. “Now can you ask my husband to play the theatre so we can come back?”

The Big Little Lies show isn’t the only connection Kidman has to Kravitz. Kidman dated Kravitz’s father prior to her relationship with Urban.

Urban was probably unconcerned that Kidman likely ran into her ex-boyfriend while at Kravitz’s wedding, since their relationship is stronger than ever.

“Thirteen years of magic , music, romance, wild adventures , and the ongoing discovery of pure love,” Urban recently wrote on social media, celebrating the couple’s 13th wedding anniversary. “Happy Anniversary Babygirl. xxxx – KU.”

Kidman recently recounted their whirlwind relationship to PEOPLE, revealing she knew pretty early on that Urban was the one for her.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 a.m. on my stoop in New York,” Kidman remembered. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.’”

The couple then got on Urban’s motorcycle for a getaway to Woodstock, New York.

“It was pretty intense,” Kidman admitted. “I believed by that point he was the love of my life. Maybe that’s because I am deeply romantic, or I’m an actress, or I have strong faith as well, but I just believed, ‘Oh, okay, here he is.’”

The singer will return to the United States in time to perform in Provo, Utah, for the America’s Freedom Festival on July 4.. But the Aussie won’t mind returning home, since he is a big fan of Independence Day.

“It’s common, shared beliefs and identity,” Urban said of the holiday. “And I think at its core, it’s an incredibly strengthening, vital thing for our people to have, and it’s particularly gratifying in the midst of so much separating of ideas that it can get fractious. And it’s kind of nice that a sense of patriotism can remind everybody of the unity.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Angela Weiss