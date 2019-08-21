Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Spend Date Night at Iron Maiden’s Nashville Concert

Keith Urban might be a country star, but that doesn’t mean he doesn’t appreciate other genres of music.

On Monday, Aug. 19, Urban and wife Nicole Kidman attended metal band Iron Maiden’s concert in Nashville, with Urban posting a photo of himself and Kidman with the band along with an incredibly enthusiastic caption praising the group.

“To the entire [Iron Maiden] team- where do i begin?” he wrote. “You were ALL beyond hospitable- and quite honestly it was a surreal dream come true for me (us) to meet you guys- AND then when u hit the stage….???- HOLY S—…… I told Nic ‘you wanna see THE MASTERS?- here they are’… and you delivered a f—ing ATOMIC EXPLOSION of EVERYTHING that makes you THE GREATEST. The playing- the arrangements- the set list- the sound, the lighting- EDDY!!!!- and BRUUUUUUUUCE- good God man- you’re super human. ALL HAIL THE MATCHLESS, THE PEERLESS IRON MAIDEN.”

Prior to their evening of rock in Nashville, Kidman and Urban took a trip to New York City where they took in a Broadway performance of Moulin Rouge!, the musical adaptation of Baz Luhrmann’s 2001 film that starred Kidman as courtesan Satine and Ewan McGregor as a poet named Christian who falls in love with her.

After the show, Kidman shared a photo of the couple with the cast as well as snaps of herself with actors Karen Olivo, who plays Satine, and Aaron Tveit, who plays Christian. In her caption, the Oscar winner praised the show and urging fans to see it if they have a chance.

“What a joy to see [Moulin Rouge Broadway] last night! It blew my mind! Get a ticket as soon as you can!” she wrote. “And Karen and Aaron as Satine and Christian were superb. Thank you to all the cast and crew for greeting us with such open arms. [Moulin Rouge].”

During the production, Kidman posted an Instagram Story of herself and Urban taking in the musical and writing “How wonderful life is” in reference to one of the show’s musical numbers, Elton John‘s “Your Song.”

She also shared a selfie with her husband, writing, “Nothing like a weekend full of Broadway, Family & Love.”

“You two cuddlers,” commented Gwyneth Paltrow.

