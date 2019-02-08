Keith Urban, Nicole Kidman Visit Children’s Hospital in Australia

Keith Urban is currently in Australia on his Graffiti U World Tour, but he took time out of his busy schedule to visit Sydney Children’s Hospital. Urban, accompanied by his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, can be seen in pictures posted on Facebook, visiting with several of the children in their hospital rooms.

“Patients and families couldn’t believe their eyes when superstars Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban made a surprise visit to Sydney Children’s Hospital, Randwick this week,” Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation shared on their Facebook page. “The couple took the time and care to meet kids in our ICU and Oncology ward, bringing an exciting dose of star power with them! Thank you Nicole and Keith for delivering so much joy around the Hospital [heart emoji].”

This isn’t the first time Urban has visited a hospital. Last fall, Urban stopped by a hospital in Ohio to visit a gravely ill fan, Marissa English, who planned on being at his show. When the fan was unable to attend his show, Urban stopped by the hospital, spending 45 minutes talking and serenading English.

The reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year has spent his lifetime giving to others, thanks to an unfortunate event that occurred when he was a child.

“When I was 10, our family’s house burned down, and we lost everything,” Urban recalled to All Access. “I remember a couple things happened; the first was the Red Cross, and I believe it was Goodwill, both stepped up and gave us some clothing. It had some personal effects and got us back on our feet. The other big thing that happened was that we were members of this country music club, and they put on this fundraiser for us at somebody’s house.”

“I remember they couldn’t sell beer, because they would’ve needed a license, so the beer was free with suggested donations of $2 a bottle,” he continued. “They raised a bunch of money to help us, and I saw that real community spirit in action at a very young age, and it’s always stayed with me.”

Urban will next head overseas to Germany, Netherlands and the UK. He is also scheduled to appear at Loretta Lynn: An All-Star Birthday Celebration Concert, where he has vowed to jump . out of a cake for the country music icon. Find a list of all of Urban’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Speed Media/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images