Keith Urban Announces New Album, Tour With Kelsea Ballerini

Keith Urban surprised fans with a pop-up show at Nashville’s Exit/In on Wednesday night, live streaming the event on Facebook to fans around the world as he made a pair of major announcements.
The singer revealed that his new album will be called Graffiti U and will be released later this year, and he’ll be heading out on tour to support the record with special guest Kelsea Ballerini. The Graffiti U World Tour 2018 will kick off on June 15 in St. Louis, with the singer stopping in Canada for 10 shows. Ballerini will accompany Urban on the trek’s North American leg.
Videos by PopCulture.com
Urban performed several new songs during the show, including his single “Parallel Line,” which will be released on Friday.
“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for GRAFFITI U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” Urban said in a statement. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too.”
During the show, Ballerini told the crowd that Urban’s song “Stupid Boy” helped guide her towards making country music.
“I remember hearing Keith Urban songs that stopped me in my tracks and made me want to drop everything and chase that kind of lyric and heart-filled artistry,” she said in a statement. “He’s the best in the business and I can’t wait to fangirl and learn from him this year. Truly an honor to tour with him.”
See the full list of Graffiti U World Tour 2018 dates below.
Fri Jun 15 St. Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Jun 16 Indianapolis, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Fri Jun 22 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sat Jun 23 Pittsburgh, PA KeyBank Pavilion
Wed Jun 27 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Fri Jun 29 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Sat Jun 30 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
Thu Jul 5 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion
Fri Jul 6 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavilion
Sun Jul 8 Canandaigua, NY CMAC
Fri Jul 13 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 14 Denver, CO Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 15 Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
Fri Jul 20 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 21 Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Sun Jul 22 Lake Tahoe, NV Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
Fri Jul 27 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sat Jul 28 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Sun Jul 29 Alpharetta, GA Verizon Amphitheatre
Fri Aug 3 Philadelphia, PA BB&T Pavilion
Sat Aug 4 Mansfield, MA Xfinity Center
Sun Aug 5 Bangor, ME Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
Fri Aug 10 Cleveland, OH Blossom Music Center
Sat Aug 11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Aug 12 Virginia Beach, VA Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Wed Aug 15 Rogers, AR Walmart AMP*
Fri Aug 17 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Sat Aug 18 Chicago, IL Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sun Aug 19 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Fri Aug 24 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Sat Aug 25 Orange Beach, AL The Wharf Amphitheater
Sun Aug 26 Tuscaloosa, AL Tuscaloosa Amphitheater
Fri Sept 7 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sat Sept 8 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Fri Sept 14 Ottawa, ON Canadian Tire Centre*
Sat Sept 15 London, ON Budweiser Gardens*
Wed Sept 19 Winnipeg, MB Bell MTS Place*
Fri Sept 21 Saskatoon, SK SaskTel Centre*
Sat Sept 22 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place*
Sun Sept 23 Calgary, AB ScotiaBank Saddledome*
Tue Sept 25 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena*
Thu Sept 27 Eugene, OR Matthew Knight Arena
Fri Sept 28 Boise, ID Taco Bell Arena
Sat Sept 29 Missoula, MT Adams Center
Thu Oct 4 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Fri Oct 5 Laughlin, NV Laughlin Event Center
Fri Oct 12 Peoria, IL Peoria Civic Center
Sat Oct 13 Minneapolis, MN Target Center
Sun Oct 14 Grand Forks, ND Ralph Engelstad Arena
Thu Oct 18 Toledo, OH Huntington Center
Fri Oct 19 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Sat Oct 20 Louisville, KY KFC Yum! Center
Wed Oct 24 Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre
Thu Oct 25 Hershey, PA Giant Center
Sat Oct 27 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sun Oct 28 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena
Thu Nov 1 Little Rock, AR Verizon Arena
Fri Nov 2 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Sat Nov 3 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
* supporting act to be announced