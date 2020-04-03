Keith Urban Goes to ‘Dark and Lonely Place’ for ‘God Whispered Your Name’ Video

Keith Urban released his new song, “God Whispered Your Name,” last month, and the singer officially debuted the music video for the track on Thursday, April 2. The clip begins with the singer underground, playing the guitar in a dark warehouse to illustrate the song’s protagonist’s mindset before meeting their partner.

“I wanted to first try and capture a sense of isolation, a lonely, dark place, that transitions into light a bit more as the video progresses, which for me is how I found my own world opening up as I went along my journey,” Urban explained in a press release, adding that the location they ultimately settled on had a few challenges. “That dark and lonely place, was underneath a warehouse in Nashville, literally the darkest, dank and smelly place. We spent the whole morning there shooting everything that you now see in the first part of the video.”

“There was water in this room that I thought was like an inch deep,” he continued. “So, I opened the door, walked in and it was really about a foot. The first idea I had was to put my feet and socks into a garbage bag – tie them up and put my shoes on. I’d have my foot, my sock, a garbage bag and then my shoe — it made so much sense — but the water went everywhere. At the end of the shoot I took my boots off and they were drenched — probably as much water in the bag as there was in the waterway!”

The second half of the video sees Urban make his way into the sunlight, where he plays atop a boulder in a mountainscape just outside Lancaster, California.

“Playing guitar atop a boulder is definitely not a great idea,” Urban admitted. “You just kinda lose yourself in what you’re doing, and every minute or two you realize what you’re doing, and you think, ‘I better not fall off this big ass boulder!’”

The video was directed by Jennifer Massaux and Urban shared that a song’s visuals are always important to him.

“For me, a good music video takes the song to another level,” he said. “It maybe gives the song a bit more dimension and hopefully we’ve done that with this one.”

“God Whispered Your Name” is the second single from Urban’s upcoming album, which does not yet have a title or a release date.

Photo Credit: YouTube / Keith Urban