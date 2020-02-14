Keith Urban Says Marriage to Nicole Kidman Is ‘Life Giving’

When Keith Urban wed Nicole Kidman in 2006, he likely had no idea how much every aspect of his life would change, thanks to Kidman. The New Zealand native went into rehab just a few months after their wedding, at Kidman’s insistence, and since then, Urban has continued to stay at the top in country music, not to mention proudly parent two daughters, Sunday and Faith, along with his adoring spouse.

“My marriage is just, it’s life-giving, not just life-changing,” Urban shared with his record label. “It’s been life-giving for me. And from there, we created life, and that’s just beautiful, absolutely beautiful. And the effect that all of that has had in my work, has given life to it too, given it a sense of purpose and really deepened the experience for me.”

Urban loves being a father, but he acknowledges that it is Kidman who is the glue in the family, and works hard to make sure everyone is well taken care of.

“She’s an extraordinary mum, she really, really is,” Urban previously boasted. “Those girls are very, very lucky, and I feel very lucky that the children I should have in this world happen to be with Nic. I don’t know anything about raising kids and Nic does.”

“It’s really made for an experience I wouldn’t have had without that,” he continued. “Her patience, her recognizing them as people and not just little kids is really extraordinary. Her attention to honoring their feelings and listening to them right from day one – really being attentive to that is not how I was raised at all, so it’s really beautiful to see.”

The 52-year-old currently has a Top 10 hit with his latest single, “We Were.” The song is from an upcoming new album, which Urban teases might have a few surprise guests.

“There’s a couple of collaborations on there,” Urban previously told PopCulture.com and other media. “It’s hard to know what ends up making it to an album, versus what might be used in some other way. So I’m just anxious to get new music out, right? You know that feeling.”

Urban also just released a Christmas song, to help fans get in the holiday spirit.

“I’ve got a song coming out called ‘I’ll Be Your Santa Tonight,’” said the singer. “That’s coming out very, very soon. I wrote it with Shane McAnally, and recorded it with Kevin Kadish and Nathan Chapman. Had a blast doing it. Very strange, writing a song in the middle of summer about Christmas.”

