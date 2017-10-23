Keith Urban to Headline Nashville’s New Year’s Eve Concert Celebration

For the second year in a row, Grammy-winner Keith Urban will headline Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville, the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp announced.

“We are thrilled to have Keith return to headline our New Year’s Eve show with a lineup that represents the great diversity of music genres thriving in Music City,” said Beth Seigenthaler Courtney, chairman of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp and president of DVL Seigenthaler. “We look forward to welcoming tens of thousands of visitors in the crowd of 100,000, who will fill up hotel rooms, eat and shop across Davidson County and generate substantial economic activity.”

CMA New Artist of the Year Maren Morris, breakout artist Carly Pearce, Jonny P, Fisk Jubilee Singers, and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Cheap Trick are also scheduled to perform at the event. Storme Warren and Kelly Sutton will serve as emcees.

Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville will take place at the Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park on December 31st, with the raising of the Music Note taking place at 6:15 pm. The event will include the Music Note Drop and fireworks along with the concert. It is free and open to the public.