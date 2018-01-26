Keith Urban Says ‘Female’ Means ‘Different Things to Different People’

Keith Urban had no idea when he heard the powerful “Female,” written by Ross Copperman, Nicolle Galyon and Shane McAnally, that the song would resonate so strongly with others. The tune, which says, “Secret keeper, fortune teller / Virgin Mary, scarlet letter / Technicolor river wild / Baby girl, women shine / Female,” has unexpectedly become an anthem for women all over the world.

“I’ve actually gotten some feedback from several people who have shared their own struggles,” Urban says, “and keeping things that have happened to them to themselves, and the song being able to give them a feeling of connectedness to something. This song means a lot of different things to a lot of different people.”

With so many stories told within “Female,” Urban admits he is hesitant to create a video for the single.

“I don’t know that we’ll do a video for the song, because I don’t know how you’d do one,” he adds. “The song means different things, and I’d like it to be left alone for that, and to not try and put an outline around a narrative that should be free-flowing for people’s own interpretation.”

Urban first performed “Female” at the 2017 CMA Awards, after the writers were inspired by the #MeToo movement, created in the wake of numerous sexual misconduct allegations, and admissions, that were surfacing in the entertainment industry

“I started figuring out how fast we could get into the studio to record it,” Urban said. “It just spoke to me as a father and a husband and a son. The song really touched me for women of all ages and all walks of life. ‘Female’ is such a great title and the right song to write.”

“Female” is the debut single from Urban’s upcoming Graffiti U album, which the Aussie hints will be performed during his upcoming Graffiti U Tour.

“I’ve been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for GRAFFITI U, a lot of whom I’ve never worked with before,” Urban says. “I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it’s their tour too.”

Urban will be joined by Kelsea Ballerini for his Graffiti U Tour, which kicks off on June 15 in St. Louis, Mo. Dates and venue information can be found on his website.

Download “Female” on iTunes.

Photo Credit:Instagram/KeithUrban