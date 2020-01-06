Keith Urban Praises Elton John and Bernie Taupin for Their Golden Globes 2020 Win

Although Keith Urban attended the Golden Globes ceremony to support his wife, actress Nicole Kidman, he also took time out to congratulate music legend, Elton John, and his longtime collaborator, Bernie Taupin, for their win. John and Taupin won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song –– Motion Picture, for their “I’m Gonna Love Me Again,” from the movie Rocketman, which is based on John’s extraordinary life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jan 5, 2020 at 10:01pm PST

“Congrats to two of my musical heroes – Bernie Taupin and [Elton John] on their Golden Globes win tonight !!!!!!! We love you both !!!! Congrats to [Taron Egerton] too!!!!!!” Urban posted on social media, along with a photo of Urban and Kidman with Taupin.

Egerton won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture –– Musical or Comedy, for Rocketman. Kidman was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama, for her role in Big Little Lies. That trophy went to Olivia Colman for her role in The Crown.

Urban and Kidman recently both used social media to encourage fans to donate to support efforts to help those affected by the Australian wildfires.

“Our family’s support, thoughts, and prayers are with everyone affected by the fires all over Australia,” Urban wrote. “We are donating $500,000 to the Rural Fire Services who are all doing and giving so much right now.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Jan 4, 2020 at 3:27pm PST

Urban wrapped up 2019 by once again performing at Nashville’s New Year’s Eve party, where he paid musical tribute to artists who passed away in the previous year, including Ric Ocasek from The Cars, Marie Fredriksson from Roxette, and songwriter and producer Busbee.

2020 will likely see a new album from Urban, since he is devoting much of his time to creating music in the new year.

“To keep expanding the musicality that my life is –– the kind of music I get to listen to; the kind of music I get to make,” Urban said of his goals for 2020. “For me, it’s always about moving my center in everything in life. As long as my center keeps moving, it keeps me alive, invigorated, passionate, curious, hunger, engaged, interested, everything comes from that. So, hopefully that will, I KNOW that will continue.”

