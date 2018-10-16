Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley Among Stars to Appear at CMT Artists of the Year Ceremony

The CMT Artists of the Year ceremony will have plenty of star power. Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley, Smokey Robinson and Alison Krauss are just a few of the artists who till perform or present at the first-ever all-female tribute.

Artists being honored include Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman, and Lady Antebellum‘s Hillary Scott. Loretta Lynn will receive the Artist of a Lifetime award.

Trisha Yearwood will provide a special introduction for Lynn, who will also be honored by Sissy Spacek. The actress played Lynn in the 1980 film, Coal Miner’s Daughter, based on Lynn’s life. Bentley will be joined by Martina McBride and Sheryl Crow in paying tribute to the country music icon.

Presenters include Urban, Robinson, Elle King, LBT’s Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet, and Lady A’s Charles Kelley, and Dave Haywood. The 90-minute broadcast will also include several performances.

Underwood will sing with her 2019 Cry Pretty Tour 360 openers, Maddie & Tae and Runaway June. Lambert will sing with Pistol Annies members Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe.

Ballerini will sing with Krauss, while the women from Little Big Town will take the stage with R&B legend, Gladys Knight. Scott will team up with Tori Kelly and gospel music great, Kirk Franklin.

As previously announced, Morris will honor the late Aretha Franklin, in a special performance with Brandi Carlisle.

For Lynn, who just released her 41st studio album, Wouldn’t It Be Great, the recognition is especially meaningful in light of her latest set of tunes, which was delayed due to her ongoing health struggles.

“I’m always so proud when I receive any awards for my music, but when I heard it was this year’s CMT Lifetime Achievement Award it made me really happy,” Lynn told CMT. “It’s an honor to be able to make music that people enjoy and I’m really excited to have a new album coming out. Thank you CMT for acknowledging me with this award and for honoring the women in country music at Artists of the Year.”

The all-female tribute is especially important now, when women receive a fraction of the time men receive on the radio.

“This year, we’re evolving the special to reflect what’s happening right now in culture and in the lives of our fans,” Leslie Fram, Senior Vice President of Music & Talent, CMT, said in a statement. “In this monumental year for women, dedicating one of the biggest nights in the genre to applaud female country artists not only solidifies our commitment, but we hope will spark a much-needed change in the industry.”

The CMT Artists of the Year ceremony will air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Oct. 17, at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer