Keith Urban has been diving into cover songs during the most recent weeks of quarantine, and his latest effort was a rendition of Luke Combs' hit "Even Though I'm Leaving." On Tuesday, Urban used Instagram to share a video of himself singing the song's chorus, playing an acoustic guitar as he sat in front of a window.

"Hey Luke.... how much do ya MISS TOURING ?!!!" he captioned the clip. Combs quickly responded, "Holy s— that sounds great buddy and I miss it A. LOT." Morgan Wallen also chimed in, adding, "Sounds damn good brother," while Tanya Tucker left three pink heart emojis in the comments. Combs was scheduled to be on the road this year on his What You See Is What You Get Tour, which was recently postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Even Though I'm Leaving" gave Combs his seventh straight No. 1 hit when it was released as the second single from his sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, in 2019. Urban and Combs previously shared the stage during Combs' concert in Nashville in December, where they duetted on Combs' hit "Hurricane." Combs was also a featured artist during Urban's annual All for the Hall benefit concert in Nashville in February.

Last month, Urban covered pop star Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now," giving the song an acoustic spin. For both of his recent covers, he played a guitar bearing the names of the songs on his upcoming album, The Speed of Now Part 1, which will be released on Sept. 18. The titles include the previously released songs "God Whispered Your Name," "Polaroid" and "Superman" as well as upcoming tracks "Wait," "Mercy on Mine," Change Your Mind," "Forever, "One Too Many" and "Tumbleweed."

"Sometimes I have so many voices in my head and I think, 'Which one is the real me?'" Urban said in a promotional video for the abum. "The real you is the one who's listening to the voices." He continued, "In October 2019, this title came to me. I liked it because I felt like life was flying by so fast, faster and faster all the time. But music has always been the place where it slows down and doesn’t even exist. I would never have imagined that, in 2020, this album title would take on a whole new meaning and yet somehow still feel so incredibly relevant."