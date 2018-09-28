Keith Urban Confirmed for Nashville New Year’s Eve Show

Keith Urban will perform during Nashville’s annual New Year’s Eve celebration for the third time in a row, with the singer set to headline Jack Daniel’s Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville, held at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Along with Urban, Peter Frampton, Judah & the Lion, Caitlyn Smith, Devon Gilfillian and the Fisk Jubilee Singers will also perform during the evening.

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp. announced the news on Friday, Sept. 28, sharing that Sirius XM host Storme Warren and Today In Nashville personality Kelly Sutton will emcee the event.

“Keith is a global entertainer who takes Nashville to the world and invites his fans to experience Music City for themselves,” Ronnie Smith, chairman of the NCVC board of directors, shared via WKRN.

The event will feature a Music Note Drop at midnight along with a fireworks display and is free and open to the public.

Fans will likely be hoping for another surprise appearance from Urban’s wife, Nicole Kidman, who joined her husband on stage during a previous year’s concert.

Before he makes his way to Music City for New Year’s Eve, Urban will first wrap up his Graffiti U World Tour, which has the singer traveling the country with opening act Kelsea Ballerini. The North American leg of the trek will conclude in Dallas on Nov. 3 at the city’s American Airlines Center.

Urban will return to the road after the New Year, playing a number of dates in his native Australia.

During last year’s New Year’s Eve show, Urban used his set to pay tribute to musicians that had passed away in 2017 with a medley of songs by Glen Campbell, Don Williams and more.

The singer began his tribute with a haunting rendition of Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” to honor the late Chris Cornell, who fronted the group, followed by Gregg Allman’s “Midnight Rider,” Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode,” Don Williams’ “Tulsa Time” and Glen Campbell’s “Wichita Lineman.” He then moved into Montgomery Gentry’s “My Town” in tribute to Troy Gentry before finishing with the guitar riff from AC/DC’s “Back in Black” to honor late band member Malcolm Young.

