Keith Urban's 8 Biggest Songs

After moving to the United States from Australia in 1992, Keith Urban went on to become one of country music's biggest stars, earning himself 18 No. 1 singles, millions of album sales, four Grammy Awards, an induction into the Grand Ole Opry and more. After scoring his first No. 1 in 2000 with "But for the Grace of God," Urban has consistently appeared on the country charts as well as the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, and his willingness to explore new sounds and try new things as an artist has given him a decades-long career that shows no signs of slowing down, with his next album, The Speed of Now Part 1, approaching in September. Scroll through to look back on some of Urban's biggest hits so far.

'Stupid Boy' Urban earned his second Grammy Award with "Stupid Boy," which was originally recorded by co-writer Sara Buxton. Urban put his take on his 2005 album Love, Pain & the Whole Crazy Thing and won him a Grammy for Best Male Country Vocal Performance. prevnext

'Sweet Thing' Urban released "Sweet Thing" as the first single from his 2009 album Defying Gravity, and the song went on to become the star's tenth No. 1 single. It also made it to No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. prevnext

'Cop Car' Co-written by Sam Hunt, "Cop Car" was released in 2014 as the third single from Urban's album Fuse, and has been certified Platinum by the RIAA. prevnext

'John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16' The lead single to Urban's eighth American studio album, Ripcord, "John Cougar, John Deere, John 3:16" combines country lyrics with a '70s funk line, continuing to elevate and expand Urban's unique pop country sound. prevnext

'We Were Us' In 2013, Urban collaborated with Miranda Lambert for "We Were Us," a wistfully nostalgic look back at a previous relationship that gave Urban another Top 30 hit on the Billboard Hot 100. prevnext

'Somebody Like You' The first single from Urban's sophomore album, Golden Road, "Somebody Like You" has sold over one million copies in the U.S. and was named the biggest country hit of the 2000s by Billboard. prevnext

'The Fighter' Urban teamed up with Carrie Underwood for "The Fighter," which Urban co-wrote and co-produced with the late busbee. The song was a huge hit for both Urban and Underwood and reached No. 38 on the Billboard Hot 100 as well as being certified double Platinum. prevnext