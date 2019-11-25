Watch Kate Bosworth Star in Little Big Town’s Poignant ‘Sugar Coat’ Video

Hollywood star Kate Bosworth used her acting talents to star in Little Big Town‘s poignant video for “Sugar Coat.” The video for the song, from their upcoming Nightfall album, was shot outside of Nashville by sibling duo Stephen and Alexa Kinigopoulos.

“I play a woman who is in a complicated marriage,” Bosworth said of her role in the video, set in the 1960s. “She is often lonely and unfulfilled – realizing that she is not getting what she needs from a partner, devastated by the choices that her husband is making.

“As she slowly discovers what is happening, while it’s a sad moment, it is ultimately a resilient one,” she continued. “She finds her strength, her fortitude, and ultimately herself. It was an honor to bring this song to life with a band that I love.”

“Sugar Coat” is one of several tracks on Nightfall that Little Big Town is anxious to share with their fans.

“The record feels kind of cinematic to me, but there’s also a lot of beautiful intimate moments,” Karen Fairchild previously said, via USA Today. “In a theater, this record is really going to shine.”

Nightfall also includes their current single, “Over Drinking,” as well as a song called “The Daughters,” which LBT say might be the most important song they’ve ever recorded.

“It’s incredibly important to me that my daughters know and believe that whatever they dream up is possible,” Kimberly Schlapman told CMT. “I want them to feel empowered, supported, confident and free to achieve whatever their passions might be. This song represents all of that.”

All of the members of Little Big Town, including Jimi Westbrook and Phillip Sweet, are prolific songwriters, but choose to pick the best song for them, regardless of who wrote it.

“We’ve always tried to let the best song win when it comes to what we cut and what we choose to share with the world,” Westbrook stated. “This song has always felt special to us, and it’s important for us to stand behind that, and the story it tells. Of course, we would love for country radio to play it and embrace it the same way we’ve seen our fans react to it.”

Little Big Town will kick off their Nightfall Tour at the famed Carnegie Hall on Jan. 16, one day before the release of Nightfall. Find more information by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty / John Shearer