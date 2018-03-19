Exclusive: Kasey Tyndall Calls Rising Music Career ‘Dream Come True’

Kasey Tyndall released her debut album, Between Salavation and Survival, last December. The record, which shows Tyndall’s southern rock influences, along with her love of country music, sums up everything that brought Tyndall to this point.

“It’s a dream come true,” she tells PopCulture.com. “I’ve been on the road for a couple of years now, with just a couple of songs out. It feels good to get music out to people who have been asking for it for so long. I’m really proud of the record. Everybody on my team worked super hard to get it done. It’s my life in a record.”

Between Salvation and Survival includes her single, “Bar That’s Open,” written by Tyndall along with Ashley McBryde and Lainey Wilson.

“We wrote it at Ashley McBryde’s manager’s office,” Tyndall recalls. “She went into the next room and got a handle of Jack Daniels, and brought it back, and slammed it on the coffee table and said, ‘Girls, let’s write a good song today’” and ‘Bar That’s Open’ was born.

“Lainey Wilson had the hook, ‘For every heart that’s broken, there’s a bar that’s open,’” she continues. “Just kind of talking about all the hilarious things that happen when your heart’s broken. You’re more easily to stay out and drink harder, when you are hurt. Everybody’s kind of a light at the bar. They’re celebrating something, they’re trying to forget something, and let’s just do it together.”

Tyndall was performing before large crowds long before the release of Between Salvation and Survival. But her music career might have never even happened, if she hadn’t entered a contest, with the prize being able to sing “We Were Us” with Keith Urban.

“I was going to school to be a nurse, at East Carolina University,” reveals Tyndall. “I wasn’t planning on doing this for a living, because I was just being very realistic. I worked three jobs and was going to school. My friends pushed me to do the contest. I did it, I won. It was the craziest experience of my life, and that’s how I met my manager Dave Rose, that led me to Nashville.”

Tyndall has faced plenty of surprises since moving from her native North Carolina to Music City, but the biggest surprise of all has been a pleasant one.

“I didn’t know just how awesome country music fans were, until I went out on the road,” Tyndall says. “I mean very loyal and committed, will follow you to the ends of the earth. I was not expecting that.”

So loyal, in fact, that Tyndall has already had plenty of strange fan encounters, including being asked to sign her name in some questionable places.

“I’ve signed almost every limb. I’ve signed a forehead, a thigh, a bicep, crazy stuff,” she recalls. “That was just the craziest thing, because the guy walks up and says, ‘My friend wants to know if you’d sign his butt cheek.’ I was like, ‘Yeah, I’ll do it.’ Dude dropped his pants right there.”

In an era where, thankfully, more new female artists seem to be getting noticed, including McBryde, Carly Pearce, Tenille Arts and more, Tyndall insists there isn’t any jealousy among her fellow rising stars, and that they sincerely wish each other the best.

“We’re all very different, or at least I am,” says Tyndall. “There’s nobody just like me, there’s nobody just like Ashley, there’s nobody just like Tenile, which I think is very cool. It allows us to lift each other up and support each other, which is what I love about it.”

Tyndall will spend much of 2018 on the road, gathering new fans and returning to those who are already loyal fans. And, most importantly, she wants to share her gratitude with those who have been behind her for every part of her journey.

“I am so thankful, and I understand how lucky I am to have all that support,” says Tyndall “Everybody on my team has become family, everybody. This is a great city and a great industry. I’m very thankful for all the folks on my team.”

Purchase Between Salvation and Survival on Amazon and iTunes. Find a list of all of Tyndall’s upcoming shows on her website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/KaseyTyndall