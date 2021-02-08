Kane Brown Will Make His Grand Ole Opry Debut During Upcoming TV Special

✖

Kane Brown is about to enjoy a major milestone in his country music career, with the 27-year-old to make his Grand Ole Opry debut during the upcoming television special Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music. Other performers during the special will include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Garth Brooks, Lady A, Little Big Town, Old Crow Medicine Show, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Darius Rucker, Blake Shelton, Marty Stuart, Carrie Underwood and Trisha Yearwood. The special will be hosted by Shelton and Paisley, who are celebrating their 10th and 20th anniversaries as Opry members, respectively.

Performances will include original songs as well as covers, including Kelsea Ballerini covering "When You Say Nothing at All" and Bentley and Stuart teaming for a duet of Merle Haggard and Willie Nelson's "Pancho & Lefty." The two-hour special will honor "the iconic Nashville show and the incredible country stars that call it home" by bringing together artists from multiple generations "who share a passion and reverence for the Opry." In addition to performances, the Opry will open its archives to share interviews, performances and appearances by country artists in all stages of their careers.

"This special is going to capture so much of what makes the Opry a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience," Dan Rogers, Opry Vice President and Executive Producer, said in a statement. "10-year Opry member Blake and 20-year member Brad guide us through a powerful Opry debut, an Opry membership invitation given to one of country’s most awarded vocal groups, performances of some of today’s chart-topping hits and timeless songs that have rung out from the Opry stage for decades, and a look back at cherished members of the Opry family and musical moments that have come to define the Opry we know today."

Along with Brown's Opry debut, the special will also capture the moment Rucker invited his friends Lady A to become Opry members ahead of the group's performance of Randy Travis' "Forever and Ever, Amen." "This is the best surprise we could ever ask for," band member Hillary Scott said in a statement. "I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl so to say we are honored is an understatement. We are so truly grateful to officially be a part of this amazing family." Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music airs Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.