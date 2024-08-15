1960s Country Music Legend Hospitalized In Pennsylvania: Details on Jeannie Seely's Condition

The country music icon was traveling back to her home state of Pennsylvania for a sign unveiling ceremony when she was hospitalized for 'dehydration and acute diverticulitis.'

Country music legend Jeannie Seely is back home after she was recently hospitalized in her home state of Pennsylvania. The 84-year-old Grand Old Opry member, who earned herself the nickname "Miss Country Soul," was visiting the Keystone State in late July when she had to check into St. Clare Hospital in Pittsburgh "for dehydration and acute diverticulitis," her representatives said in a statement.

Diverticulitis is the inflammation "of irregular bulging pouches in the wall of the large intestine," according to the Mayo Clinic. It can cause severe pain, fever, and nausea, and while mild diverticulitis can be treated with antibiotics and rest, more severe cases require hospitalization and possible surgery. Thankfully, Seely said she was able to make a full recovery.

"It had not crossed my mind to visit a hospital on my trip home. But when it became necessary, it was yet another opportunity to experience Pennsylvania hospitality," she said, per American Songwriter. "I could not have received better care or more respect than I did at St. Clare Hospital in Pittsburgh or the courtesy shown at Pittsburgh International Airport. The kindness is appreciated and I'm very proud to call the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania my birthplace."

The singer added that she had since been discharged from the hospital and was doing well. She later returned to her home in Nashville, writing in an Aug. 10 Facebook update, "it's been a rough couple of weeks for me but I'm feeling better this morning and got some sleep last night."

Seely was back in Pennsylvania for the unveiling of two new signs, reading, "Home of Jeannie Seely," in her honor in Titusville. Country Now reports that the ceremony was held at the Townville Fire Station, the site of her very first performance in front of a crowd, with Seely telling those who attended, "It's so great to be back in my hometown. I just can't believe what y'all did to put this together."

The beloved country music legend rose to fame in the '60s, quickly earning herself the nickname "Miss Country Soul" for her soul-inspired vocals on songs like "Sentimental Journey" and "Can I Sleep In Your Arms." She earned other hits with songs like "A Wanderin' Man, ""I'll Love You More (Than You'll Need), ""Can I Sleep in Your Arms," and "Lucky Ladies." Her contributions to the genre earned her a place in the Grand Ole Opry, where she is part of the Grand Ladies of The Opry and became the first woman to host a segment at the Opry.