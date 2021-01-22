The members of Lady A got a huge surprise during the taping for an upcoming television special, when their longtime friend Darius Rucker invited them to become the latest members of the Grand Ole Opry. Lady A will appear during Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music, a two-hour special that will air Sunday, Feb. 14 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

"What can you say about three friends of yours who together have become one of the biggest groups in Country Music history? Well, how about this?" Rucker said during the taping while introducing the country group. "This trio are multi-platinum superstars, seven-time Grammy Award winners and seven-time CMA Award winners too. And I feel so honored to stand here in the Opry House and hope they accept the invitation I am thrilled to be offering them tonight. So, what do you say, Lady A? Would you like to become members of the Opry?"

Band members Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott and Dave Haywood all exclaimed, "What?!" after Rucker shared the news, and an emotional Scott burst into tears. "Is that really happening?" Kelley asked. "Holy moly. I was wondering what you were doing here. I was like, 'Why would Darius come and introduce us?'" As Scott bent over crying, he joked to Rucker, "You couldn't have waited until after we sang?" Rucker laughed and told them, "I love you guys!"

Rucker, who was inducted into the Opry in 2012, shared that Lady A's membership was effective immediately and their performance during the taping was the trio's first performance as members of the Opry. "This is the best surprise we could ever ask for," Scott said in a statement. "I’ve been coming here since I was a little girl so to say we are honored is an understatement. We are so truly grateful to officially be a part of this amazing family."

Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music will be hosted by Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton and will honor "the iconic Nashville show and the incredible country stars that call it home" by bringing together artists from multiple generations "who share a passion and reverence for the Opry."

"With country music stars not only performing their biggest hits but also covering classics from some of the Opry's most famous members, it will be an unforgettable night of music," a press release shared. In addition to performances, the Opry will open its archives to share interviews, performances and appearances by country artists in all stages of their careers.