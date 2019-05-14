Kane Brown’s Wife, Katelyn Jae, Graduates From Berklee College

Kane Brown’s wife, Katelyn Jae, is officially a college graduate! The mom-to-be graduated from Berklee College of Music, sharing a photo along with a motivating message, on social media.

“Today was one day I will never forget,” Jae began the lengthy post. “I’m not going to write anything too sappy, but finishing my education was the most rewarding thing I have done for myself thus far. If you are thinking whether or not your going to get your degree or if you can get through the years of college … DO IT! This was the best decision of my life!! I spent a lot of days trying to get good WiFi on the bus to turn in assignments, or sitting finishing homework watching everyone else have fun around me, or thinking do I actually need to do this?

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I had to ask for help along the way & some days needed extra encouragement, it was by no means easy’ …. but here I am on cloud 9,” she continued, “and got to walk across the stage with our daughter and cannot wait to teach her one day to be a strong, independent woman and that she can do anything she wants to in this world!!!”

Jae also took time to offer thanks to those who made it possible, including her own adoring spouse.

“Congrats to all the other graduates across the world and thank you @berkleecollege for giving me the tools and education that I will carry with me the rest of my life!” Jae said. “Thank you to my family & friends ! And of course my amazing husband @kanebrown_music who made me feel that getting my degree was so cool and continuously expressed how proud I was making him. Can’t wait to start my next journey!”

Brown also congratulated his wife on social media, sharing a video of her walking across the stage after receiving her diploma.

“@katejae_ so proud of you baby! You did it!!! Berklee Graduate!!” Brown wrote, using the flame emojis and the hashtag #legallyblonde

Jae stopped by the college store and bought a onesie for their upcoming daughter, which says simply “Berklee.”

Brown and Jae announced in April that they were expecting their first child, later revealing their firstborn would be a girl. A due date has yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Emma Mcintyre