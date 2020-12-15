Kane Brown and Wife Katelyn Celebrate Anniversary With ‘Baecation’ to Disney World

✖

Kane Brown and wife Katelyn celebrated two years of marriage in October, and the couple celebrated their wedding anniversary a little late this year with a trip to Disney World. Katelyn has been documenting the romantic getaway on her Instagram account, starting with a selfie with her husband which she captioned, "Baecation. finally celebrating our anniversary!"

A few days later, she shared a snap of the couple standing in front of Cinderella Castle at Disney's Magic Kingdom, both Brown and Katelyn wearing masks. "No place I'd rather be," Katelyn wrote. On Monday, she posted a photo of herself and her husband floating down a lazy river, which she captioned, "Best friend."

Brown and Katelyn officially marked their anniversary on Oct. 12, and Brown celebrated on social media with a photo of the couple with their 1-year-old daughter, Kingsley. "Happy anniversary babe! @katelynbrown," he wrote from Los Angeles, where he was filming The Voice. "My world, My best friend, My everything and can’t wait to celebrate! We popping bottles when I get home!!!!"

Katelyn posted a pair of photos from her and Brown's wedding and wrote, "happy anniversary babe!!!! I love you more than you will ever know. can’t wait to celebrate. Thank you for being the most amazing husband and father in the world."

Brown is a noted Disney fan and told PopCulture.com this summer that he "can't wait" to take his daughter to the theme park.

"It's amazing, honestly," he added of fatherhood. "I never knew what to expect, but I knew that whenever I had my kid that I would be the dad that was always there for her. It's cool actually getting to watch your childhood... It's like you're reliving your childhood, watching her grow up. Not on the same cartoons, because I feel like cartoons suck now. But other than that, it's cool just seeing how she acts."