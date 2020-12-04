Kane Brown Welcomes Daughter Kingsley With Wife, Katelyn

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, are officially parents, with the couple announcing the arrival of their first child, daughter Kingsley, on Wednesday. The Browns revealed the news with an emotional Instagram post featuring Kane and Katelyn holding their daughter, whose full name is Kingsley Rose Brown.

View this post on Instagram KB3 ❤️ welcome to the family Kingsley Rose Brown!!!! A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Oct 30, 2019 at 1:50pm PDT

Kane and Katelyn, who married in October 2018, announced in April that they were expecting a baby. Kane shared the news with a photo of his wife’s sonogram on Instagram.

“It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3,” he wrote. “IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

“The coolest day of my life by far. I barely could stop laughing / crying to let her get pictures but I am soooooo happy and excited,” his wife added alongside a video of herself getting an ultrasound. “@kanebrown_music, I love you so much & am so excited to have an addition to our family to share our everyday fun, travel, & love with.”

In May, the couple revealed that they would be having a girl while speaking to The Ellen DeGeneres Show executive producer Andy Lassner on the red carpet at the Billboard Music Awards.

“I’m prepared. I’m not going to let the baby go — I’m going to hold on to [her] the whole time,” the musician jokingly added to PEOPLE. “I might be carrying the baby down the carpet with me next!”

Jason and Brittany Aldean threw the Browns a baby shower in August, with large purple balloons at the party sharing that the couple had decided to name their baby girl Kingsley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Aug 14, 2019 at 8:03pm PDT

In October, Kane gave fans a look at his daughter’s completed nursery, which features a soft neutral palette, a fully stocked bookshelf, fabric flowing down from the ceiling, a neon sign bearing Kingsley’s name hanging over her crib and a painting of a lion wearing a crown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Oct 20, 2019 at 7:35am PDT

