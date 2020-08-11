Kane Brown Says Watching Daughter Kingsley Grow up Feels Like 'Reliving' His Childhood (Exclusive)

✖

Before welcoming his daughter, Kingsley, in October 2019, Kane Brown wasn't sure what being a father would be like, but he knew he wanted to be the best one possible to his baby girl. Ten months later, Brown is loving life as a dad and is currently getting to spend more time than ever with his daughter while he's at home.

"It's amazing, honestly," he told PopCulture.com of parenting. "I never knew what to expect, but I knew that whenever I had my kid that I would be the dad that was always there for her. It's cool actually getting to watch your childhood... It's like you're reliving your childhood, watching her grow up. Not on the same cartoons, because I feel like cartoons suck now. But other than that, it's cool just seeing how she acts."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Aug 1, 2020 at 2:28pm PDT

The 26-year-old added that he "can't wait" to take his daughter to Disney World for the first time, though that trip likely won't be for a while. For now, Brown is soaking up his time with his family, watching Kingsley grow up while his touring is paused due to the coronavirus pandemic. "She's army crawling," he shared. "She's almost standing up by herself. So hopefully we get to those walking stages pretty soon."

He also expressed his thanks for his fans' support of his family, noting, "I love that people are supportive and they can watch us, watch Kingsley grow. It's cool. I feel like it's another way to connect with fans and it's good to have that special bond."

Along with spending time with his daughter, Brown has been keeping up with his music career, releasing several songs and writing over Zoom, a practice he isn't the biggest fan of. "It's been a little weird," he admitted. "Writing's a little bit different because you don't have anything you're doing in life. I don't, anyway, so I don't have any new things come to mind to write about or anything like that. And then you don't have that connection over to the zone as you would in person. So it's just been a lot harder."

On Friday, the singer will release his new EP, Mixtape Vol. 1, which contains seven songs co-written by Brown including the previously released "Cool Again," "Last Time I Say Sorry" with John Legend, "Worldwide Beautiful" and "Be Like That" with Swae Lee and Khalid.

"The song, it definitely needs to be right. The right collaboration," Brown said of working with artists outside of country music. "But we used to be worried about that before, in the past, and now I think we've established some country music too. We're not going anywhere. We'll always have singles for you before anybody else. But we decided to expand our brand and connect fan bases with other people's fan bases."