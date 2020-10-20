Kane Brown Wants to Be ‘the Most Shredded Guy on the Country Music Scene’

With just three months left in the year, Kane Brown has a new 2020 goal, recently announcing his intentions to become "the most shredded guy in country music." During his Off the Road CMT special, Brown opened up about how he's been spending his time off the road, sharing that a recent comment from one of his fellow country singers fueled his fitness motivation.

"I work out every day. I have not missed one day. Miss RaeLynn made me hit the gym a little harder," he said, calling out his good friend RaeLynn, who made her comment in jest. "She called me fat one day at a pool party and I was like, 'Okay, alright. Let’s see if I’m fat in a couple months.'" Thanks to the increase of home gyms around the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Brown waited four months for his dumbbells to arrive but he's already been putting them to use.

"I’ve quit drinking beer. I only drink water," he shared. "My goal is to be the most shredded guy on the country music scene."

Earlier this month, the 26-year-old shared a workout video on Instagram, challenging some of his fellow artists to see "how ripped" they can get before they return to the road. "5 to 6 more months till we can realistically tour again," he wrote, tagging Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, Chris Lane, Jimmie Allen, Tim McGraw, Jon Pardi "and all my other peeps."

"I’m only 6 weeks in so far," Brown added. Allen commented, "Let's go," while Pardi wrote, "Get it." "Gains on gains," chimed in Lane, adding, "I on the other hand need to get off the couch and do something ..count me in fam."

Notoriously fit person McGraw cracked, "Ha I'll let ya catch up and then I'll turn up the gas!" Russell Dickerson joked about being excluded from the caption, writing, "It’s cool bruh... I’m already ripped."

Along with working out, Brown has also spent his quarantine watching his almost-1-year-old daughter Kingsley grow. "We're kind of on a regular routine with the family," he said. "Kingsley wakes up, we hang out with her."

"It's weird having a baby now, especially during quarantine," he continued. "It's the same thing every day. I could be in the worst mood ever, if I'm feeling down, I'll just go to her... hug her, and if she just cracks one smile at me or giggles at me, she just makes my day better."