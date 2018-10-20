Kane Brown Shares Video From Wedding to Katelyn Jae

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae tied the knot last weekend in Franklin, Tennessee, and the country singer used Instagram on Thursday to gift fans with video of the couple’s “enchanted forest” wedding.

The footage serves as the music video for Brown’s new song, “Good as You,” which was released Thursday night with the video following on Friday.

On social media, Brown revealed that he and Jae filmed their whole wedding, much of which can be seen in the sweet clip.

The video finds both Brown and Jae getting ready for their big day separately, with Jae showing off her formfitting mermaid-style dress complete with lace detailing and cutouts. Brown chose a midnight blue velvet Lanvin suit with bow tie and shirt, which perfectly complemented the rustic vibe of the ceremony.

The couple stood under an altar of leaves and sheer curtains as they said their vows, with the video giving fans a glimpse of the moment Brown first saw his bride as she walked down the aisle.

After saying “I do,” the newlyweds went for a stroll on the lawn before celebrating with their bridal party and later, family and friends at a reception capped off with a fireworks ceremony and a sparkler exit.

Brown and Jae wed at the Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, with the area’s lush greenery and scenic setting fully visible in the video.

“We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much,” the couple told PEOPLE of their venue. “It’s not too rural but has so many elements of nature — a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It’s just beautiful out there.”

“Good as You” is a sweet ode from Brown to Jae, finding the singer wanting to be just as good as his other half and making sure to let her know how much she’s loved.

“I just wanna wake up every day here in this bed / never leave ‘I love you’ left unsaid,” Brown sings. “It might take a hundred lifetimes to do / but baby I just wanna be good as you.”

Brown and Jae are currently on their honeymoon in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, with the pair staying in a cabin and exploring everything the area has to offer including the nearby Dollywood theme park.

“My fiancée, we had three different places to go to,” Brown previously told ABC Radio. “She’s from Philadelphia. So she’d never been to Gatlinburg, except for one other time with me, and that was like our best vacation we ever had. So we’re just gonna go back. We rented a little cabin above Dollywood, and we’re just gonna have a good time.”

Photo Credit: YouTube / Kane Brown