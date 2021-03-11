Kane Brown Thinks His New Album Will ‘Surprise People’ (Exclusive)

✖

Kane Brown's fans are anxiously awaiting the release of his upcoming album, though the project has not yet been officially announced. Brown has remained fairly tight-lipped about the album, which he is still working on, but one thing he knows is that he wants to stay true to his sound while exploring new avenues.

"I can’t give away too much yet on the new music yet but I def want to keep pushing myself and making music for my fans," he told PopCulture.com via email. "I think it will surprise people but it’s still me." The album will follow Brown's EP Mixtape Vol. 1, which was released in August and was recently nominated for Album of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards. Brown was also nominated for Video of the Year for "Worldwide Beautiful."

"I think coming off the ACM Album of the Year nomination I feel not so much pressure for the next one but just so encouraged and ready to put everything I have into another project," he shared. "It meant so much to me to be nominated this year for both album and for the video."

The 27-year-old previously confirmed to RADIO.com that only one song on the EP, "Worship You," will migrate over to his new project. Brown noted that while he has been teasing several songs on Instagram for fans to hear, they might not make the cut. "I’ve put songs up on the Instagram that are not gonna make the album," he said. "I was just excited for them at the time. It’s cool letting my fans kind of guess which ones are gonna be on there and which ones aren’t."

He added during an interview with Good Morning America that his album will "have some big anthem, movie style songs that's going to be on there."

"We also have some different old school kind of sounds," he continued. "We have a Sam Cooke kind of vibe, and then we have like a 'you walk into a saloon' kind of vibe song that I'm really pumped about. ... We've only tracked four of them so far, so I'm still trying to outwrite everything that I have, and I'm just trying to make this one of the best albums — if not the best album that I've released so far."

One song that fans can expect is "Mad At This World," a duet Brown recorded with his wife, Katelyn. "She was a pop singer and she put singing on hold and then we had the baby," he previously told PopCulture.com. "We've been talking about doing a song together and then we just heard this song come in that was perfect for us. I thought it was a beautifully written song. And so we're just excited to get that up, kind of release it to the fans. I tell her that she's my secret weapon."