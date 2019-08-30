Kane Brown Shows off Stunning Maternity Photo With Wife Katelyn Jae

Kane Brown is showing off a stunning maternity photo with his wife, Katelyn Jae. Brown shared the new picture on social media, revealing Jae’s growing stomach, simply captioning the photo with a series of heart emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Aug 27, 2019 at 6:39pm PDT

Brown is shirtless in the photo, while Jae is wearing a Calvin Klein bra, with both of them donning a pair of jeans. The couple, who announced they were expecting in April, later revealed that their first child would be a girl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m prepared. I’m not going to let the baby go — I’m going to hold on to [her] the whole time,” Brown admitted to PEOPLE. “I might be carrying the baby down the carpet with me next!”

The singer is especially looking forward to being a father, since his own dad spent most of Brown’s childhood in jail.

“I’m excited,” Brown told ABC News Radio. “You know, me and my wife are in it together, and I get to be the dad that I never really had.”

Brown may not have had his father’s influence while he was growing up, but he did inherit his dad’s talent.

“He’s a drummer, which I didn’t even know,” Brown previously divulged. “He brags about me and talks about how good he is on the drums. I always joke with him and say that I’m going to hire him when he gets out.”

Brown and Jae revealed, while at a baby shower hosted by Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean, that their daughter’s name is Kingsley.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Aug 14, 2019 at 8:03pm PDT

“Officially announcing our baby’s name! KINGSLEY can’t wait for u to be here!!!” he wrote. “Thank you [Jason] and [Brittany] for throwing us this awesome baby shower. love you guys!!!”

It’s fitting that the Aldeans threw Brown and Jae a baby shower, since they are the ones who have been trying to convince the couple to become parents. Brown is currently on the road with Aldean, serving as the opening act on Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour.

“Aldean’s like a brother to me, always looks out for me,” Kane told PopCulture.com. “If I ever need anything, he’s always there. He’s upset that I’m about to move an hour away from him. We’re going to be on the road together just kicking it and watching the Georgia Bulldogs.”

Photo Credit: Getty images / Jeff Kravitz