Kane Brown Reveals Surprising Reason He Gave up Social Media

Kane Brown is largely staying off of social media, but for a good reason. The 25-year-old reveals that it was becoming too distracting for him, especially when he needs to be focusing his attention on something much more important to him – new music – than worrying about somebody’s random tweet.

“We’re working on it,” Brown told ABC News Radio. “I’m trying to get an album out. You know, I cut off my Facebook and my Twitter so I can focus on writing music, because I get lost on my phone all the time. So I’m just excited to get the music out for [the fans], so we’re gonna do it ASAP.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Brown’s latest album, Experiment, was released last November, although Brown hopes to keep churning out projects as quickly as he can. But right now, he’s also focused on his current single, “Homesick,” which just reached the Top 25 on its way up the charts.

“‘Homesick’ is a song that I wrote for myself, basically at the moment where it was just me being on the road so much, and missing my family and my wife,” Brown told PopCulture.com. “And after I finished this song, I really listened to it, and to see who could relate to it, and the military popped into my head, so we decided to dedicate this song to the military.

“My music video is all the military coming home for their homecoming,” he added. “So it’s awesome. It’s very emotional.”

In addition to new music, Brown is also getting ready to be a new dad, with his wife, Katelyn, due to give birth to their first child, a daughter named Kingsley, later this year. The father-to-be is already making plans to have his family on the road.

“Katelyn, we’ve actually changed it where she’s been with me basically every day,” Brown shared. “And we’re gonna knock out the back couch [on the bus] and put a crib in, so the baby will be with us every day as well.”

Brown, who was inexplicably left off the list of nominees for the upcoming CMA Awards, has a few more weeks left on Jason Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour. He will also headline his own show at the Staples Center, with Granger Smith, Blanco Brown, and Gabby Barrett serving as his opening acts. Find a list of all of Brown’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Frazer Harrison