Kane Brown Reveals Name of Upcoming Daughter at Baby Shower Hosted by Jason and Brittany Aldean

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Brown, are currently preparing to welcome their first child, and the pair celebrated their expected arrival with a baby shower on Wednesday thrown by Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany Aldean.

Kane and Katelyn are expecting a girl, and Kane used the shower to share the name they’re planning on giving their daughter when she arrives. After the bash, the Georgia native used Instagram to share a photo of himself and Katelyn, with the singer placing a hand on his wife’s stomach as she held a purple balloon that read, “Kingsley.”

“Officially announcing our baby’s name! KINGSLEY can’t wait for u to be here!!!” he wrote. “Thank you [Jason] and [Brittany] for throwing us this awesome baby shower. love you guys!!!”

The couple is clearly keeping their “K” tradition going strong and will be going from “KB2” to “KB3” when Kingsley is born, with “KB3” even emblazoned on the purple-frosted cookies served at the bash.

Jason also shared a photo from the shower, posting a selfie he snapped with tourmate Kane.

“My dude! [Kane Brown] is about to be a daddy! So happy for him and [Katelyn],” he wrote before joking, alongside the hashtagged phrase, “Kane wearing a jacket in August.”

The two artists have become close friends over the years, and Kane even told Taste of Country Nights that Jason has already given him a bit of parenting advice.

“Jason was just like, ‘She’s going to have you wrapped around your finger,’” he recalled.

“Aldean’s like a brother to me, always looks out for me,” Kane added to PopCulture.com. “If I ever need anything, he’s always there. He’s upset that I’m about to move an hour away from him. We’re going to be on the road together just kicking it and watching the Georgia Bulldogs.”

Other guests at the shower included Florida Georgia Line member Brian Kelley and his wife, Brittney, Russell Dickerson and his wife, Kailey and RaeLynn and her husband, Joshua Davis.

Kane and Katelyn originally announced that they would be expanding their family in April, sharing the news on Instagram with a sonogram photo of their baby girl.

“It’s been so hard keeping this a secret!!!!!” Kane wrote. “But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3 IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

