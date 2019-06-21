Kane Brown Reveals Inspiration for Emotional ‘Homesick’ Single

Kane Brown just celebrated his fourth No. 1 hit, with “As Good As You.” After trying for years to get his music on the radio at all, the string of successes reminds Brown of just how far he has come.

“It’s an honor, ’cause when I first got in the game, it took me two singles to even move on the radio charts, so you never know if you’re gonna have a No. 1,” Brown told PopCulture.com. “For country radio to be behind me, I love you guys, and I’m blessed. I feel blessed.”

The father-to-be is back at radio with a new song, “Homesick,” which Brown wrote about missing his wife, Katelyn Jae, and extended family.

“Yeah, ‘Homesick’ is a song that I wrote for myself, basically at the moment where it was just me being on the road so much, and missing my family and my wife,” Brown recalled. “And after I finished this song, I really listened to it, and to see who could relate to it, and the military popped into my head, so we decided to dedicate this song to the military.

“My music video is all the military coming home for their homecoming,” he added. “So it’s awesome. It’s very emotional.”

Brown performed another song from Experiment, “Short Skirt Weather,” at the recent CMT Music Awards.

“It was awesome because I love that song and I feel like it hasn’t really got the recognition that it should but my fans love it,” Brown shared with PopCulture.com and other media backstage at CMA Fest. “I wanted more people to hear it. I didn’t get a chance to release it to the radio as a single so for me to actually perform it for my first time at the CMT Awards was amazing.

“It was cool doing it on the outside stage; it felt like a regular show,” he continued. “It was hot and the fans waited and it was cool to actually give back to the fans that out there and they’ve done everything for me to get to where I’m at. It was a once in a lifetime experience.”

Brown is grateful for as far as he is come, which he says is thanks to his fans as much as his own hard work.

“I feel like I know my fans and the radio,” said Brown. “I’m loyal to them and they’ve been loyal to me. For me, I take life a day at a time. if you’re with me you’re with me, if you’re not then bye.”

