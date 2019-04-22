Kane Brown Shares New Wedding Photo After Announcing Wife’s Pregnancy

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn Jae, tied the knot in October, and just announced they were about to become parents for the first time. The singer just shared a new photo of his wedding with Jae, in celebration of their six-month wedding anniversary.

View this post on Instagram Finally got our wedding photos 6 months later 😂😂 A post shared by Call Me KB (@kanebrown_music) on Apr 20, 2019 at 8:06pm PDT

“Finally got our wedding photos 6 months later,” Brown captioned the photo, using the joy emoji.

Jae also shared a few photos of the day, including one of her with her five bridesmaids, all wearing green gowns.

“Girl squad game strong,” Jae captioned the photo.

Brown and Jae announced they were having a baby on April 15, posting “It’s been so hard to keep this a secret!!!!! But the KB’S ARE GONNA BE PARENTS!!! KB3. IM GONNA BE A DADDY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Brown and Jae tied the knot in a romantic and intimate ceremony just outside of Nashville, Tennessee on Oct. 12.

“We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much,” the couple previously told PEOPLE. “It’s not too rural but has so many elements of nature — a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It’s just beautiful out there.”

Following their wedding, the newlyweds opted against a lavish honeymoon, and instead kept their celebration low-key and simple.

“My fiancée, we had three different places to go to,” Brown told ABC News Radio. “She’s from Philadelphia. So she’d never been to Gatlinburg, except for one other time with me, and that was like our best vacation we ever had. So we’re just gonna go back. We rented a little cabin above Dollywood, and we’re just gonna have a good time.”

Brown will soon hit the road with Jason Aldean, to serve as the opening act for Aldean’s Ride All Night Tour, which also includes Carly Pearce. Find a list of all of Brown’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

