Kane Brown on Success After Homelessness: ‘I Can Help My Whole Family’

Kane Brown has come a long way. The 24-year-old has earned an impressive fan base and social media following, thanks in part to his recent No. 1 hit, “What Ifs,” his duet with Lauren Alaina, from his eponymous freshman album. Brown, who has opened for several artists, including Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean, says his success means the most for him because of the way it allows him to help those closest to him, including his own mother.

“The roles aren’t reversed because she’s still my mom but, I can help her out whenever she needs it now, which is awesome,” Brown tells ET Canada. “You know, I can help my whole family because my Nana was a big part of my life too and I can help her whenever she needs it.”

Brown and his mother, who raised him by herself, struggled throughout much of Brown’s childhood, even surviving homelessness at various times. For that reason, his mother remains his biggest cheerleader, and his biggest fan.

“She loves it,” Brown boasts. “She’s happy that I’m not going to have to suffer like we used to whenever I was younger.”

Brown also has an avid supporter in his fiance, Katelyn Jae, who remains his top priority. After finding early success – and getting the attention of Nashville – by posting videos of him singing cover songs, now that Brown is becoming more established, he is trying to stay off social media, and enjoy living in the present.

“Honestly, it’s helped me and my relationship with my fiance,” says Brown, “just not being on my phone 24/7.”

Brown is currently on the road with Chris Young, joining LANCO in serving as the opening acts on Young’s Losing Sleep World Tour. Dates can be found on Brown’s website.

