Kane Brown Marries Longtime Girlfriend Katelyn Jae

Country singer and songwriter, Kane Brown is finally a married man!

The newly crowned American Music Award winner married his fiancée, Katelyn Jae on Friday evening at Mint Springs Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, as reported by PEOPLE.

The publication exclusively reveals that Brown and Jae welcomed 200 friends and family to the romantic ceremony, officiated by the couple’s pastor. The couple’s wedding party also consisted of their families, including Brown’s bandmates, Jae’s brothers and singer-songwriter, Taylor Phillips.

The 24-year-old “Weekend” singer told PEOPLE at the time he was looking forward to “getting to officially marry [his] best friend,” with the two most adorably opting for handwritten vows.

“We decided to exchange letters to each other earlier in the day and keep the actual vows a little more traditional,” the two said in a joint statement.

The wedding was also an incredibly stylish one, with the 26-year-old bride going for a classic gown that she alluded was “simple, comfortable and understated — but with a kick.”

“I went to a few bridal shops and this was probably the fourth dress I tried. I just loved everything about it. I didn’t want a ton of extra fabric; I wanted something sleek and simple and this fit the bill,” she said.

Brown and his groomsmen were suited up for the occasion, wearing Lanvin.

The lush event space, located just 30 minutes south of Nashville felt like “an enchanted forest,” thanks in part to the seasonal autumn colors and palettes of green.

“We wanted something here in Nashville and loved the idea of having it at home and not traveling since we are on the road so much,” the pair told PEOPLE of the popular wedding venue. “It’s not too rural but has so many elements of nature — a huge lake, rolling hills, trees. It’s just beautiful out there.”

As for their honeymoon, the two chose the Smokey Mountains, a place they both love and can relax in while appreciating each other with “no cell service.”

“We had three different places to go to,” Brown revealed in an earlier interview. “She’s from Philadelphia. So she’d never been to Gatlinburg, except for one other time with me, and that was like our best vacation we ever had. So we’re just gonna go back. We rented a little cabin above Dollywood, and we’re just gonna have a good time.”

Brown and Jae, who got engaged in April of 2017, are having a whirlwind of a year together. Earlier this week, Jae celebrated with Brown after he won three fan-voted American Music Awards, for Favorite Male Artist – Country, Favorite Album – Country, and Favorite Song – Country, for “Heaven.”

In addition to the acclaim, his sophomore album, Experiment, is set to release on Nov. 9, while days prior to the anticipated release, a short film about his life and career will release on Apple Music.

Congrats to the sweet, country couple!

Photo credit: Emma Mcintyre/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM