Kane Brown Reveals Female Artist He is Considering For Future Duet

Kane Brown had “What Ifs,” a duet with Lauren Alaina that became a No. 1 hit, on his self-titled freshman album, but there might be a duet with another female on his next record. Brown, who is engaged to fellow singer Katelyn Jae, hints that we might hear her on his next project.

“We have talked about it,” Brown shared with PopCulture.com and other reporters at a recent media event. “She did the artist thing. She loves to sing. She’s got an incredible voice, but she doesn’t want people to think that she’s using me to get to music. That’s why we have that karaoke machine. She loves singing, so she sings in the living room every night, all this stuff. I mean, I don’t have to hear, but I’ll be upstairs playing Xbox telling her to be quiet. Then all I hear is her downstairs. I’m like, ‘Babe!’”

Brown posted a video on Valentine’s Day of the two of them singing together, and based on fan reaction, the 24-year-old is becoming open to the possibility.

“I actually thought about it,” he continued. “At first I was kind of nervous about the same thing. Then I was like maybe we could throw some surprise on there for the fans on the album, the second album.”

Not that Brown is terribly concerned with other people’s opinions. Asked what his biggest obstacle has been in his career so far, Brown says it’s been breaking the mold of country music, even though he isn’t about to conform to being anybody but himself.

“I wear joggers and yellow shoes, so I’m not your typical country lookalike, I guess,” admitted Brown. “I get asked all the time why don’t I wear a cowboy hat. I just feel like it’s 2018 and I shouldn’t have to do that anymore.”

Clearly what Brown is doing is working for him. The Tennessee native recently earned a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, for becoming the first artist to top five country charts, which Brown did on Oct. 28 by simultaneously claiming the No. 1 spots on Billboard’s Country Digital Song Sales (with “Heaven”), Country Airplay, Hot Country Songs, Country Streaming Songs (with “What Ifs:), as well as the Top Country Albums (with Kane Brown).

“I attribute my success to my fans for helping me get to where I am today,” said Brown. “Music has been a huge part of my life and I feel like it’s a part of everyone’s. I love to sing and never thought I’d be able to do it and it happened for me.”

