Kane Brown Will Introduce Daughter Kingsley to His Extended Family at Thanksgiving

Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, have one big reason to be thankful this year: their new daughter, Kingsley Rose. The “Homesick” singer will introduce his daughter to his extended family at Thanksgiving, which for Brown will be the highlight of the holiday.

“We have [Katelyn’s] family coming and her dad hasn’t seen [Kingsley] yet or her other brothers,” Brown told PEOPLE. “So they get to fly in and hang out with the baby for the first time.”

Brown is also looking forward to Christmas, so he can lavish Kingsley with gifts, even though she’ll be too young to fully appreciate them.

“I’m just excited to give her presents at Christmas, on birthdays … just giving her the best life,” Brown gushed.

Brown is enjoying some time off the road for the holiday season, before he kicks off his Worldwide Beautiful Tour in early 2020, where he hints Katelyn and Kingsley will join him for at least some of his dates.

“We have a new bus that we’re gonna put a crib on it and she’ll be everywhere with me,” Brown told Billboard.

Brown might be off the road for the remainder of 2019, but he likely won’t be spending all his time playing with Kingsley. The 26-year-old is also working on new music, which he hopes to release in 2020.

“I’m really excited about it,” Brown gushed. “I’ve got a song called ‘Worldwide Beautiful,’ which is also our tour name. It’s a song about meaning. It brings up color, that I’m really excited about. I’m really excited to show it to the world. And then I have another song coming out that’s completely different than anything I’ve ever released. I’m not trying to leak anything, but I’m hyped.”

No word if Brown will indulge in any of the typical holiday fare this year, especially since he recently announced he is on a quest to get healthy, inspired in part by his former tour boss, Jason Aldean, who recently adopted a healthy lifestyle.

“Country music has some pretty fit artist[s]!!” Brown tweeted in October. “Since I’ve stopped playing sports I haven’t worked out in 6 years. I’ve got 4 months off basically, and randomly got some motivation to start eating healthy and working out every day. Let’s see what we can look like in 4 months.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Scott Dudelson