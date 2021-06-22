Kane Brown Hits the Sprinklers With Daughter Kingsley for Father's Day

✖

Kane Brown celebrated his second Father's Day as a dad on Sunday with his 19-month-old daughter Kingsley, and the father-daughter pair spent the day outside, which Brown documented in a sweet video on Instagram. The country star, who shares Kingsley wife his wife, Katelyn, posted a clip of himself and his daughter underneath a rainbow sprinkler, Brown crouching down and running his hand under the water as Kingsley played in the spray.

"Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there!!" the singer captioned his post. Katelyn, commented, "Hott dad alert loveeee you !!! Happy Father’s Day !!" Katelyn also posted a tribute to her husband on her own account, sharing a slideshow that started with a photo of Brown cradling a newborn Kingsley. "You never missed a doctors appointment when I was pregnant and you haven’t missed a moment," she wrote. "we love you more than anything and are beyond grateful for you and the love you give… you couldn’t wait to be a dad and I can see why … you were meant to be one. HAPPY FATHERS DAY BABE! We love you."

Last year, Brown told PopCulture.com that being a dad is "amazing." "I never knew what to expect, but I knew that whenever I had my kid that I would be the dad that was always there for her," he said. "It's cool actually getting to watch your childhood... It's like you're reliving your childhood, watching her grow up."

He also expressed his thanks for his fans' support of his family, noting, "I love that people are supportive and they can watch us, watch Kingsley grow. It's cool. I feel like it's another way to connect with fans and it's good to have that special bond."

In May, the "Worship You" singer told PEOPLE that his daughter has "completely changed" his and Katelyn's lives "for the better." "I know when I get home and I'm exhausted, just holding her makes my day completely better," Brown explained. "I have learned to be patient, and I've also learned that there's true love. And if anybody ever got between me and my daughter, I don't know what would go on. She's super chill. Kind of like me, just laid back, and if she gets mad, she's super easy to cheer up real quick."