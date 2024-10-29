Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Special Memories Tied to Frank Sinatra’s Music, and We’re Tearing Up

We’re not crying, you’re crying! Kelsea Ballerini recently opened up about her musical roots, revealing some special memories tied to songs by the legendary Frank Sinatra that will have you tearing up.

During an exclusive interview with Wide Open Country, Ballerini shared that she had “fond memories” of listening to the Rat Pack icon as a child while her father was cooking dinner. “I don’t think I am as a songwriter or vocalist the most aligned with Frank Sinatra. But I just grew up on his music,” she said.

“I have these very fond, beautiful memories of my dad making pasta, and he would always blast the Rat Pack and Frank specifically throughout the house,” the country singer remembered. “So that was like this warm, comfortable, familiar voice in my life.”

Ballerini went on to confess, “And I still feel that way. Whenever I’m at home cooking pasta or whatever I often listen to Frank just because the nostalgia of him.”

In addition to chatting about Ol’ Blue Eyes, Ballerini also revealed the core group of female artists who’ve had the biggest impact on her as a singer and musician. “There are four women that I have just studied the most. And I have been drawn to the most and have been inspired by the most. And all for different reasons,” she said, then going on to reveal “Shania Twain, Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson, and Taylor Swift” as the women on her list.

Watch the video interview above, and check out Ballerini’s new album, Patterns, out now and available to stream at all major music services.