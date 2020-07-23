Kane Brown Announces Collaboration With Wife Katelyn

✖

After teasing a collaboration with his wife, Katelyn, Kane Brown has officially confirmed that the two have recorded a song together, sharing the news during a new interview on Sirius XM's The Highway. "She's my secret weapon I'm waiting to unleash," Brown said of his wife, sharing that their collaboration is titled "Mad at This World."

The Georgia native explained that while he usually co-writes his own song, "Mad at This World" was actually a pitch he heard, which "immediately" caught the attention of his ears. "It’s kind of like another… it's not [recent release] 'Worldwide Beautiful,' but it's basically a song calling out everything else that's happened in 2020, from the tornadoes destroying Nashville, California getting hit by those fires, and all of that," he shared. "It's basically saying, 'How could I be mad at this world when this world gave me you?'"

Prior to meeting Brown, Katelyn was working on her own music career as a pop artist, and the couple actually met through a producer that they were both working with. "We met down in Florida at my very first show ever, I believe it was in 2015," Brown told RADIO.com earlier this year. "The day before that show, I was supposed to be in her music video because she was an artist as well, and it couldn’t happen cause my show was the same day as the music video."

"So a year goes by and the same guy we were working with brings her to a show, she didn’t want to come and he forced her basically," he continued. "We met, we didn't talk at all, I maybe said hey to her but I thought she was adorable and I kept looking at her all night. So I asked her to come to Nashville like the next day, I flew her down and we just hit it off and she never left." Brown and Katelyn married in October 2018 and welcomed their daughter Kingsley in October 2019.

Brown didn't share when his and Katelyn's collaboration might be released, though he is preparing to release an EP this year, which will be followed by a full-length album. The 26-year-old's recent release "Cool Again" is the first single from the EP, and he recently teased a remix of the song with Nelly.