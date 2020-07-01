Kane Brown Recruits Nelly for Remix of 'Cool Again'

Kane Brown's new single, "Cool Again," just got an update, with the country star recruiting rapper Nelly for a soon-to-be-released remix of the summer-ready song. Last week, Nelly posted a clip on Instagram of the two artists hanging out together, sharing the the remixed track for fans as a preview before the official release. Both Brown and Nelly sang along as the song played, Brown handling the verses and chorus before Nelly arrived for his guest spot during the bridge. "Me and lil bro @kanebrown_music ...!!!" Nelly wrote. "After video shoot..! We both lit..!!"

Brown wrote "Cool Again" with Josh Hoge, Matthew McGinn and Lindsay Rimes. "We wrote 'Cool Again' at a writing retreat when it was about 20 degrees outside," he said in a statement. "At the time, it was about missing warm weather, but then it became so much more. It made us think about all the amazing memories of summer. We were really wanting to go back to that. I think that’s something people can really relate to in their own lives, especially right now."

The 26-year-old previously revealed that he would be adding a special guest to the song during an interview with RADIO.com. "A remix that I already to have to 'Cool Again' that I'm really excited to get out is with another feature," he said. "I want him to be in the music video, so whenever that gets where we can both do the music video at the same time, then we're gonna put it out." According to Nelly's Instagram, the video has been filmed, so fans will likely get to see it at some point soon.

Nelly's appearance on the song is one of multiple collaborations on Brown's upcoming album, which will also feature guest spots by Swae Lee, H.E.R. and Khalid. Brown shared that he will be releasing an EP before his album, which will be the follow up to his 2018 album Experiment. "Cool Again" is the first song from the upcoming project, and Brown joked that it has taken on a whole new meaning during the current pandemic. "The song took a whole other turn once I keep listening to it while we’re quarantined," he said. "Everyone keeps saying 'You know it’s not about [wife] Katelyn' because we’re happily married and everything, and I just say 'no it’s about my girl corona.'"