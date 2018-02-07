Kalie Shorr Releases Colorful ‘Two Hands’ Video

Country singer Kalie Shorr recently released her new EP Awake, and the rising star accompanied the release with a music video for her single, “Two Hands.”

The colorful clip finds Shorr lit up in neon as she spends time with a love interest and plays guitar on a soundstage backlit with bright lights that lend a psychedelic vibe to the footage.

“This video is the most visually creative thing I have ever done,” Shorr said in a statement. “During the process of finding my sound on Awake, I also found what my world looks like. I have a lot of freedom as an independent artist, so I was able to lean pretty far from tradition on this video, keeping it youthful and exactly what I wanted.”

The video was created at The Listening Room Cafe and Stormlight Pictures Company by director Rob Bennett and Quinton Cook.

“Two Hands” puts Shorr squarely in the pop-country category, with plenty of guitars thrown in to give the Shorr a rock edge that sets her apart from her contemporaries.

The 23-year-old is just days away from heading out on the CMT Next Women of Country Presents Sara Evans All The Love Tour along with fellow opener RaeLynn. A full list of dates for the tour can be found below.

Feb. 12 – New York City, NY @ B.B. King’s Blues Club

Feb. 14 – Concord, NH @ Capitol Center for the Arts

Feb. 15 – Albany, NY @ The Palace Theatre

Feb. 16 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino

Feb. 17 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre

Feb. 23 – Athens, OH @ Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Memorial Auditorium

Feb. 24 – Richmond, KY @ EKU Center for the Arts

Feb. 25 – Joliet, IL @ Rialto Square Theatre

March 9 – Salina, KS @ Stiefel Theatre for the Performing Arts

March 10 – Pocola, OK @ Choctaw Casino Resort – Centerstage

March 15 – Kansas City, MO @ Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

March 16 – Prior Lake, MN @ Mystic Lake Casino

March 17 – Waukegan, IL @ TBA

April 6 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget

April 7 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

Photo Credit: YouTube / KalieShorrVEVO