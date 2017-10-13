Kacey Musgraves Teases Fans With a ‘Sneak Peek’ at Her Wedding Dress

With wedding bells in country star Kacey Musgraves‘ very near future, the 29-year-old took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her wedding dress.

Wedding dress sneak peak 😂💕 #tbt A post shared by K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@spaceykacey) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

The throwback snap from 15-ish years ago features a younger rosy-cheeked Musgraves looking downright saintly in a crisp, white wedding gown — veil and all.

While the “sneak peak” of her wedding gown is clearly a joke, fans can’t help but wonder if the gown was a family wedding dress she’ll be incorporating into her own upcoming nuptials.

Whether it’s an old wedding dress, a First Communion dress or maybe just good old-fashioned dress-up, Musgraves has definitely put her followers in a wedding haze.

“If you don’t get your dress made to this imma be real mad,” one fan joked.

“White dress with a red lip…now that’s sass,” someone else wrote.

“Awwww, can’t wait to see the real deal!!!” a commenter wrote.

“Cant wait to see wedding pics,” chimed another.

While Musgraves has yet to announce her and fiancé Ruston Kelly’s wedding date, it’s safe to say the musician couple will be saying “I do” very soon.

At the beginning of October, Musgraves and Kelly celebrated their forthcoming big day with friends, family and all kinds of Nashville royalty.

Plus, the “Merry Go ‘Round” songstress sets out on tour with Little Big Town and up-and-coming country band Midland in February, so we’re betting she wants a little R&R before the tour begins.

The “Happy People” country quartet joked that while they’re excited to bring Musgraves on their Breaker tour, they’re a little nervous as well.

“It’s going to be amazing, I’m a little bit frightened,” Little Big Town member Jimi Westbrook cracked to Entertainment Tonight.

“It’s going to be a good time — maybe even too good of a time,” added bandmate Karen Fairchild.

Another reason Musgraves’ big day might be sooner than we think? Not only has she been planning this wedding, but she’s also been renovating her house while writing and recording her new album. We’re betting that now the house is almost finished (as she revealed on Instagram Thurday), it will time up nicely for the newly married couple to enjoy.

Kelly popped the question to Musgraves on Christmas Eve in her childhood bedroom of her Golden, Texas home last year.

“Last night the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home … in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked,” she wrote on Christmas Day last year. “I finally know what everyone means when they say ‘you just know.’ “