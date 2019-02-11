Kacey Musgraves Reveals How Dolly Parton Inspires Her Life and Career

Kacey Musgraves was on hand to pay tribute to Dolly Parton at the 2019 Grammy Awards, which was an easy task for Musgraves. The 30-year-old reveals she adores everything about Dolly Parton, who serves as an inspiration for almost every facet of Musgraves’ life and career.

“How has she not influenced my life and career?” Musgraves said to Billboard on the red carpet prior to the 2019 MusiCares Person of the Year ceremony, which honored Parton. “I mean, let’s be honest. She’s just the ultimate songwriter. My favorite thing about Dolly is that she has all these components perfectly melded together: beauty, sex appeal, brains, wit, humor. Beautiful songwriting. Meaningful songwriting. No apologies for who she is. LGBTQ advocate, long before it was even a thing, or trendy, or whatever.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s fearless, and I admire her spirit a lot,” Musgraves continued. “She’s very kind, and she’s very present when you’re talking to her. I really love her so much.”

Musgraves is so enchanted by Parton, she went to the Dollywood theme park in 2017, prior to her marriage to songwriter Ruston Kelly.

“I got to go there for my bachelorette party,” Musgraves gushed. “We made candles, rode rides. We got caramel apples and turkey legs and walked around. It was so fun. I got an air-brushed t-shirt.”

Musgraves honored Parton at both the MusiCares ceremony and the Grammy Awards ceremony, where she joined Maren Morris, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Little Big Town in honoring the country music icon. Musgraves also walked out with four new Grammy trophies, including both Album of the Year and Country Album of the Year, for her latest Golden Hour.

“Music to me isn’t about what’s better, who’s better, so it can feel funny. There’s so much contest involved sometimes,” Musgraves said after her wins, via Entertainment Tonight. “Don’t let that take away from the fact that I’m so proud right now. But it’s interesting, there’s so many different kinds of music out there, and to say that something is the best the whole year when art and music is — and shows even — it really seems like creative people are shining right now, so to be a part of any of that is insane.”

Fresh off her big night at the Grammy Awards, Musgraves just released a new single, “Rainbow.” Download the song on iTunes.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Kevin Winter