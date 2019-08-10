Kacey Musgraves Responds After Liking Kid Rock’s NSFW Tweet About Taylor Swift

Kacey Musgraves said a hacker gained access to her Twitter account and liked Kid Rock‘s controversial tweet about Taylor Swift. Musgraves appearing to like the tweet shocked many, since many know she is liberal politically, a polar opposite of Rock’s views. Earlier this week, she made headlines for commenting on the mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas.

“Yoooo – my account was hacked. I’ve been working all day and just got on Twitter,” Musgraves tweeted early Saturday morning.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Last week I was dragged because of how liberal I am and anyone that knows me knows how outspoken am about equality & respect,” Musgraves wrote in a longer statement. “I’ve connected with Taylor – she knows this is NOT how I feel and we are cool. That was a manipulated image, (I don’t even follow Kid Rock), and I would NEVERRR support any message promoting such misogyny.”

On Friday, Rock was slammed for criticizing Swift with an NSFW tweet.

“Taylor Swift wants to be a democrat because she wants to be in movies….period. And it looks like she will suck the door knob off Hollyweird to get there. Oldest move in the book. Good luck girl,” Rock wrote, referencing Swift’s recent Vogue interview and her role in Cats.

Before she performed “Rainbow” at Lollapalooza on Aug. 4, Musgraves pleaded with politicians to “f– do something” about gun violence, just hours after the El Paso and Dayton shootings. Nine people were killed in Dayton, hours after 22 were killed in El Paso.

“I can’t even believe that we’re having to process the s— that’s happening in the last twenty-four hours, much less everything that’s happened in the last two-hundred and f—ing fifteen days in America,” the Texas native said. “I don’t know what the answer is but obviously something has to be f—ing done. “Maybe somebody will hear us if we all yell together to say, ‘Somebody f—ing do something.’”

Before she started singing, Musgraves let the crowd chant the statement several times.

Musgraves later retweeted a video of her comments, adding, “Don’t you hear us, [President Donald Trump]? Don’t you hear our pain? You have the power to become a hero. Why don’t you take it?”

Musgraves, has been a longtime supporter, 30, has never been one to stay quiet when it comes to politics.

“Anyone could look at my older albums and decipher where I stand in my views,” Musgraves recently told The Guardian. “I don’t want to ruminate on the things that are wrong with the country right now… I might be warned, but that doesn’t mean I’m going to listen.”