Kacey Musgraves Releases Psychedelic ‘Oh, What a World’ Visual Video

Kacey Musgraves previously revealed she was under the influence of psychedelic drugs when writing at least some of the songs on her latest Golden Hour album, and now she is giving fans a bit of the same experience with the colorful – and trippy – video for “Oh, What a World” from Golden Hour.

“The ‘Oh, What a World’ visual video is here!” Musgraves shared on social media. “Though we’re all just trying to figure out how best to navigate though this crazy and sometimes mean world – I’m truly stunned and in awe of the beauty of our precious Earth and all the creatures in it. Worked hard on this for a long time with the SUPER talented @trippyogi to make something special for your eyes.”

Musgraves has been giving her fans a lot of eye candy lately. The 30-year-old showed up as a real-life Barbie at the Met Gala earlier this week, arriving in a pink convertible, wearing a long blonde wig and carrying a pink hairdryer purse.

“LIFE IN PLASTIC WAS FANTASTIC,” Musgraves tweeted, alongside a series of photos of the epic night.

LIFE IN PLASTIC WAS FANTASTIC 💗 @Moschino x @Barbie for #MetGala2019 pic.twitter.com/SDxQSPPdrx — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 7, 2019

That wasn’t the only big milestone for Musgraves this week. She also just announced she had signed with IMG Modeling agency, home to Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss and more.

So excited to be joining the @IMGmodels fam ❤️ https://t.co/EeGIIJnjiW — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) May 7, 2019

Musgraves is currently on her Oh, What a World Tour, which has upcoming shows in Australia, New Zealand, Japan and China before returning for more shows in the United States. Find dates at her official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/ Timothy Norris