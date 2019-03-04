Kacey Musgraves Performs With Brooks & Dunn During Nashville Show

Kacey Musgraves recently wrapped up a four-night run of her Oh, What a World Tour at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, with the Grammy winner bringing out special guests to surprise the audience each night.

On Friday, March 1, Musgraves began performing a cover of Brooks & Dunn‘s “Neon Moon,” with her band introducing a thumping bass to the classic country track.

As she reached the chorus, a spotlight lit the back of the stage to reveal Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn, who joined Musgraves on stage and offered harmonies to her lead vocals through the rest of the song.

“Neon Moon” has been a staple cover for Musgraves for years, and she teamed with Brooks & Dunn again to record the song for the duo’s upcoming collaborative project Reboot. In addition to Musgraves, Reboot will feature Kane Brown, Thomas Rhett, Brett Young, LANCO, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne, Luke Combs, Midland, Cody Johnson, Jon Pardi, and Tyler Booth reimagining Brooks & Dunn’s iconic hits.

Musgraves and Brooks & Dunn will also enjoy another collaboration of sorts when they each have their own exhibits at the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

During her show on Wednesday, Feb. 27, Musgraves teamed up with Paramore’s Hayley Williams for a rendition of Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and the following night, she brought out CeeLo Green to sing Gnarls Barkley’s 2006 hit “Crazy.” On Saturday, she had opener Natalie Prass return to the stage for Gloria Gaynor’s classic “I Will Survive.”

During her Thursday show, Musgraves reflected on her career-defining year and thanked the people in the crowd who had helped her along the way.

“It’s been a crazy past, I don’t know, I guess, year, but mostly…the last few weeks have just been utter insanity,” she told the crowd. “I feel like a lucky gal. I’m surrounded by amazing people, and we just get to do these unbelievable things. And I owe a lot of that to a lot of the people in this room, and also just in Nashville.”

The 30-year-old also made it clear how happy she was to be home in Nashville after her whirlwind past few weeks, inviting fans to let loose and have fun.

“We have a lot to celebrate together tonight,” she said. “I’ve been waiting to really blow it out until I got home, so I think we’re gonna have a really great time.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Theo Wargo