Kacey Musgraves Posts Sexy New Western Wear Shot

Country singer Kacey Musgraves remembered to put on a coat when going out on Friday, but forgot her shirt. The 29-year-old “Dime Store Cowgirl” singer posted a new sexy Western-wear photo on Twitter.

Musgraves posted the photo to the network without a caption, but shared it on Instagram, where she tagged friend and photographer Jamie Nelson.

Musgraves also shared some exciting news with her fans on Friday evening, revealing that she took part in the new Johnny Cash tribute album, Johnny Cash: Forever Words, with her husband Ruston Kelly. The album takes Cash’s unrecorded poetry and writings, and sets them to music. Kelly and Musgraves recorded “To June This Morning,” which is based on a love letter Cash wrote to his wife, June Carter Cash. The album comes out on April 6.

“Beyond grateful and excited to be included in this Johnny Cash: Forever Words project. Unknown poetry of Johnny’s set to music by my husband and I, and a very incredible gathering of iconic artists,” Musgraves wrote on Twitter. “There’s so much love and magic in our recording.”

In addition to touring with Little Big Town through May, Musgraves can be seen hitting the road this summer with Harry Styles.

In December, she announced plans to release a new album, Golden Hour, in early 2018.

“It felt like this majestic time where God was saying, ‘This is a moment to be present for, to witness and relish in the beauty of this incredible world,’” she told Entertainment Weekly. “That was important for me to include on this record. It’s such an ugly time right now with society and politics, and it could be easy to focus on that. But one thing we could use is a little more love and positivity and pretty colors.”

However, her list of new projects does not include an appearance on Real Housewives of Dallas. The singer told fans on Jan. 23 she is not joining the show.

Photo credit: Twitter/ Kacey Musgraves