Kacey Musgraves Hilariously Fails With Coachella ‘Yeehaw’ Call-And-Response

Kacey Musgraves performed at Coachella on Friday, April 12, with the country star heading to the desert to deliver some Southern style to a group of California fans.

During her set, Musgraves was performing her song “Velvet Elvis” when she initiated a call-and-response from the crowd, telling them, “Let’s see if Cali can bring the ‘yeehaw’ to me. When I say ‘yee,’ you say ‘haw,’” with the audience correctly repeating the sequence twice.

After Musgraves gave the direction again, the crowd eagerly gave a loud “haw” despite the fact that Musgraves hadn’t yet said “yee,” with the singer exclaiming, “I didn’t say f—ing ‘yee!”

i didn’t say- pic.twitter.com/aZQ5k4QnpB — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) April 13, 2019

She later posted a clip from the now-viral moment on Twitter, joking, “i didn’t say-.”

Fans cracked up at the video, with plenty sharing their own funny responses to Musgraves’ tweet.

“We don’t deserve you,” wrote one fan.

“Played ’em like a fiddle,” joked another.

Some people used Musgraves herself as a reaction.

the crowd when they realized you didn’t say yee pic.twitter.com/1yOAKOeTUu — Natalie (@sirenscaIIing) April 13, 2019

Musgraves’ set included plenty of other songs from her 2018 album Golden Hour, including “Slow Burn,” “Lonely Weekend,” “Butterflies” and “Mother,” with the singer bringing out Baddie Winkle for her performance of “High Horse.”

“Me with myself in 50 years,” she captioned a group of photos of the duo from the performance on Twitter.

Me with myself in 50 years 💕@baddiewinkle [photos: @CatherinePowell] pic.twitter.com/6ogSzJlyPe — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) April 13, 2019

Musgraves’ “yeehaw” call-and-response has become a feature of the Grammy winner’s concerts, with the star currently on the road on her Oh, What a World: Tour. Amidst the trek, she’s taken a break to attend a few awards shows, sweeping the Grammys in February to win four awards, including the all-genre Album of the Year for Golden Hour, and taking home the same honor at the ACM Awards this month along with Female Vocalist of the Year.

“People are just looking for something to connect with,” she told Glamour of Golden Hour. “We’re all made of the same emotions. It doesn’t matter where you’re from or what you have your station set to. I feel like if I just stick to what makes me feel something, then it’s ultimately going to result in connection with people. I mean, that’s the whole point of writing.”

