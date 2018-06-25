Watch Kacey Musgraves, Harry Styles Sing Shania Twain’s ‘Still the One’

Kacey Musgraves is currently serving as the opening act on Harry Styles Live on Tour, and she recently got the chance to perform with her tour boss. The 29-year-old performed the Shania Twain classic, “Still the One,” with Styles at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

For Musgraves, it made sense for her to join the One Direction frontman on his tour, even though Styles is pop, and Musgraves is firmly rooted in country.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Why not? I mean, country and pop have always have kind of gone hand in hand in a lot of ways throughout the years,” Musgraves mused on the Ty, Kelly and Chuck Show. “All of my favorites have crossed lines like that. I think it’s fun. He’s a fan of the [Golden Hour] record, and he said, ‘Will you come be on tour with me? And I was like, ‘OK, yeah.’”

Still, after Musgraves wraps her run with Styles, she looks forward to headlining her own shows on her Oh, What a World Tour, which kicks off on Oct. 13 in Oslo, Norway.

“I wanna do my own stuff, and get back to playing my own shows,” Musgraves says. “This year [I’ve] been out with Little Big Town, and then Harry. So it’s been awesome being back in an opener slot. I like that, actually. I think it’s really cool having the challenge of being in front of someone else’s audience, and having to win them over, and getting to learn about this new group of people. But there’s nothing that beats doing your own thing. They’re there to see you, and they know all the words.”

Whether opening for other artists or headlining her own shows, Musgraves enjoys performing songs from her recent Golden Hour record.

“I was thinking about how there are different masks that we wear that represent different sides of us,” Musgraves told Entertainment Weekly of the new set of tunes. “None of the masks are solely us, but they’re all us. On this record, there’s the lonely girl, the blissful girl, the new wife, the girl that’s missing her mom, the angry girl, the sarcastic girl, the ’60s-sequined Cruella de Vil with the beehive, the shy girl, the life of the party, the winner, the loser — they’re all characters on this record. None of them alone are me, but the golden hour is when they all come together and you see me as a whole.”

Find a list of all of Musgraves’ upcoming shows on at KaceyMusgraves.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Christopher Polk