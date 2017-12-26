Kacey Musgraves Offers Her Favorite Way to Recover From a Hangover

Kacey Musgraves has the perfect hangover cure — for New Year’s Day, or any other time of the year. The newlywed suggests a combination of her favorite non-alcoholic drink, along with her favorite food, to cure the inevitable headache after a little too much imbibing.

“Coconut water is a major help with hangovers and also, a lot of times we go and eat Vietnamese fuh,” reveals Musgraves. “It’s a soup, and it’s got this awesome broth. You can get different things in it or whatever, but for some reason, it’s just like — it’s almost like a chicken noodle soup, but it’s good. That’s good for hangovers too. That, sleep, Tylenol, coconut water and just water, in general. And when you’re drinking, have your alcohol, drink a little bit of water, drink some more alcohol, drink some water.”

Musgraves had a big 2017, and is gearing up for a big 2018 as well. The singer-songwriter wed her longtime beau, Ruston Kelly this year, and began working her “trippy” Golden Hour album, which will be released early next year.

“None of the masks [we wear] are solely us, but they’re all us,” explains Musgraves.”On this record, there’s the lonely girl, the blissful girl, the new wife, the girl that’s missing her mom, the angry girl, the sarcastic girl, the ’60s-sequined Cruella de Vil with the beehive, the shy girl, the life of the party, the winner, the loser — they’re all characters on this record. None of them alone are me, but the golden hour is when they all come together and you see me as a whole.”

Musgraves will hit the road in 2018 with Little Big Town, when she serves as the opening act, along with Midland, on their The Breakers Tour, which kicks off on Feb. 8 in Oklahoma City, Okla. She will also join pop star Harry Styles on his Harry Styles: Live on Tour trek this summer.

Concert dates and album update information will be available on Musgraves’ website.

Photo Credit: Instagram/spaceykacey