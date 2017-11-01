Kacey Musgraves’ Halloween Costume Tweet Raises a Few Eyebrows

Kacey Musgraves is a country stars who goes all out for Halloween, but one of her costume ideas stirred up some controversy.

The “Follow Your Arrow” singer-songwriter threw out an idea for a possible Halloween costume that involved some cultural appropriation.

“Would anyone be offended if I was ‘Smokeahontas’ for Halloween?” Musgraves wrote.

Would anyone be offended if I was ‘Smokeahontas’ for Halloween? 🤔🍁 — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) October 31, 2017

The costume would presumably combine Native American outfits with Musgraves love of marijuana. While it was most likely in jest, it still ruffled some of her followers’ feathers.

“As a fan of country music [and] a scholar who has written on cultural appropriation: YES,” fan Sarah E. Dees wrote. “[Please] don’t. Use your voice to resist racism.”

Another fan added, “If you have to ask if it’s offensive then it probably is offensive. Just a tip.”

As a fan of country music + a scholar who has written on cultural appropriation: YES. Plz don’t. Use your voice to resist racism. — Sarah E. Dees (@sarahedees) October 31, 2017

If you have to ask if it’s offensive then it probably /is/ offensive ☠️ just a tip — Bri | blm (@noxstyles) October 31, 2017